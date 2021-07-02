Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Maximus by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

