Fort L.P. Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

