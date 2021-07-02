Fort L.P. Purchases 1,292 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Centene by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

