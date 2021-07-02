Fort L.P. Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

