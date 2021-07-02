Fort L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after acquiring an additional 232,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

