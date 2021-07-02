Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.95. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 2,720,984 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

