Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $509.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.