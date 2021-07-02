Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of FC opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $509.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.25, a P/E/G ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

