Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.33% of REV Group worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REVG. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 177.56 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

