Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Eldorado Gold worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.