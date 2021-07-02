Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,087 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $33,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

