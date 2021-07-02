Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $36,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

