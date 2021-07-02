Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

