Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,597,942 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 270,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $414,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

FCX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 167,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,885,796. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

