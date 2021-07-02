Friess Associates LLC Cuts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Friess Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,079 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.51. 13,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

