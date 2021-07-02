Friess Associates LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the period. Ichor comprises about 2.8% of Friess Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. 2,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

