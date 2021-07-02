Friess Associates LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,256. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

