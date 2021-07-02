Friess Associates LLC Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 258,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. CarParts.com makes up 1.4% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 56,854.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 576,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.21 million, a P/E ratio of -274.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,158. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

