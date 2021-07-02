Friess Associates LLC Sells 42,796 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Friess Associates LLC cut its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,796 shares during the quarter. HyreCar accounts for about 2.0% of Friess Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 2.55% of HyreCar worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $750,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other HyreCar news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $437.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.