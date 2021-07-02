Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale Sells 30,461 Shares

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total transaction of C$230,285.16.

Duncan James Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$119,847.86.

TSE FEC opened at C$7.66 on Friday. Frontera Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$742.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.44.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

