Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.67. 24,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,541,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

