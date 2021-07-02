Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Frontline posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.