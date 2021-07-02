Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after buying an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 258,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

