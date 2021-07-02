Function X (FX) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Function X has a market capitalization of $118.98 million and $531,923.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,258.82 or 1.00052574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00052859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,236,549 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

