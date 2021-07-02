FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.31.

Shares of FM opened at C$28.57 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.94.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

