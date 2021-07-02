FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Sunday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.80 million and a P/E ratio of 330.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Akumin by 15.0% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $7,379,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Akumin by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

