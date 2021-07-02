FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $6.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.