FY2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $289.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

