FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $832,234.42 and approximately $376.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 575,045,267 coins and its circulating supply is 547,010,600 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.