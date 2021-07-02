G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFSZY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78. G4S has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

