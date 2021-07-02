G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFSZY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78. G4S has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

