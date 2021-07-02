Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.