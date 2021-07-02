Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 97.9% in June

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 266,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,678. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.17. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

