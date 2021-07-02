GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.18

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $302,802.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

