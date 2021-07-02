GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.34. 114,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,836. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.77.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

