Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 2.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Garmin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.08. 8,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,011. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

