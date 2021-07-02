Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

OTCMKTS GNMSF traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.95. 172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.75. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $299.08 and a 1-year high of $456.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $256.28 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.