Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,380 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $44,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.