Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 136,071 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Virgin Galactic worth $42,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 286,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

