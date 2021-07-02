Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $43,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,315,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,074 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADPT opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

