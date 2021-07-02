Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.14 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $42,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $210,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

