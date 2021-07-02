Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.70 Million Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $43,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

