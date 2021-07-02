Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.86 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $43,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

