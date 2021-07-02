Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $42,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $22,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

