Geoffrey Martha Sells 11,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

