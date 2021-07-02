Geoffrey Martha Sells 11,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $132.30.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
