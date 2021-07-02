Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.