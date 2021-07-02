Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Separately, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

