Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSSIU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $8,919,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSIU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 4,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,743. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

