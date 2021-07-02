Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 465,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

