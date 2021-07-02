Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,031,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.