Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $2,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $628,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

OTCMKTS:GMIIU remained flat at $$10.15 on Friday. 213,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,502. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.